TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $97.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

TTGT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

TTGT stock opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,450 shares of company stock worth $4,659,748. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

