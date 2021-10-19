Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.52 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

