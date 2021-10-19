Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Down 25.4% in September

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 404,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

NYSE TGP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 722,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

