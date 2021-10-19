Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $699.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.00 million. Teleflex reported sales of $628.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,710,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.85. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

