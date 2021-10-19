Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $203.75 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $149.70 and a 12 month high of $229.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.54.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

