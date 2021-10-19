Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 489,856 shares of company stock valued at $14,811,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

