TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises about 2.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

TU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TU. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

