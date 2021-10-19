Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $47.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TPX opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

