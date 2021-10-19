TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of TFI International worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 8,696.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

