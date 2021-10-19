The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.08.

NYSE:ALL opened at $126.05 on Friday. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 198.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

