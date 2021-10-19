The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BKG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,265 ($55.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,604.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,805.59. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

