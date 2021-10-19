The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.19.

KO stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

