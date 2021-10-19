The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 170,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,062. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $689.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 56,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 216.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 281,421 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.