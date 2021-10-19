The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

