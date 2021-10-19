The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 115 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -158.74 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

