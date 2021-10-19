The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 595 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

