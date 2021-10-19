The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

