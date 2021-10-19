The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.97

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$84.97 and traded as high as C$87.41. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$87.38, with a volume of 2,319,494 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.97. The company has a market cap of C$159.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6295609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

