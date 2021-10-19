The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.35 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

