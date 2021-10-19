Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in September

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 467,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.6 days.

TWMIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.26.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

