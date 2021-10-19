Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,953,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $292.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

