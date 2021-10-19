Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.37 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.