Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $13.18 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $364,127,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $92,111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

