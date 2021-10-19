Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $14.97 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

