Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $20.52 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $314.99 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.68 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.08 and its 200 day moving average is $289.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

