Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $870,399,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average of $234.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

