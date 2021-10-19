Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $461.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

