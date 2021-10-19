Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,669 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 985,244 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

