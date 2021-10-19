Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,997 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 169,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

