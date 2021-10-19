Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,170 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 318,703 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000.

KRE opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

