Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 718 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $424.62 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50. The company has a market cap of $400.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day moving average is $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $13,845,249. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

