Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 380 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

