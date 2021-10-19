Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 561 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $59,703,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $22,996,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,059,000 after purchasing an additional 208,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after purchasing an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 173,049 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIN opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

