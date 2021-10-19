Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 263.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 72,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

