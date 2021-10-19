Toronto Dominion Bank Has $51,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

