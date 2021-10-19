Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,660 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

