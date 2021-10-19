Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

