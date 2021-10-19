Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 282 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $2,689,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Popular by 31.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 159,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Popular by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $10,132,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Popular by 20.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

