TouchCon (TOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $928,436.10

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $928,436.10 and approximately $61,816.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

