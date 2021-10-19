Traders Buy Large Volume of ION Geophysical Call Options (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 12,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,959% compared to the typical volume of 592 call options.

ION Geophysical stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Analysts predict that ION Geophysical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 968,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,579,057.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 351,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

