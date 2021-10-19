Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 399

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 426 ($5.57).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 345.98 ($4.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 355.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 358.69. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total value of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

