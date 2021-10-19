Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 426 ($5.57).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 349 ($4.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

