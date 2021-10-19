TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.05 Per Share

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for TransDigm Group in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.98.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

NYSE TDG opened at $639.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

