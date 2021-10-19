Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00064819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,436.14 or 0.99670435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.30 or 0.05947435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020873 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

