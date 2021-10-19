TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $15.75 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.