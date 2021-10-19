TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 228,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. 129,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,777. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

