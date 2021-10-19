Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

BDSI opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $402.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

