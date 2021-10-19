Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCRX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 5,000 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski bought 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621 over the last 90 days.

