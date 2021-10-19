Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$41.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.02.

Boralex stock opened at C$37.35 on Monday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$33.92 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 94.80.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.6627451 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.51%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

