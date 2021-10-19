Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

